Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. Stamus Networks Clear NDR is a commercial network detection and response tool by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise will appreciate Clear NDR's transparent detection logic; you see exactly why Suricata flagged something instead of trusting a black-box ML score. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE strongly across hybrid deployments, meaning detection and analysis work whether you're on-premise, cloud, or split. Skip this if your team lacks the network visibility to feed it properly or if you need incident response automation to move at wire speed; Clear NDR excels at reconstruction and evidence collection after the fact, not real-time blocking.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
Network detection and response platform for threat detection and analysis
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs Stamus Networks Clear NDR for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
Stamus Networks Clear NDR: Network detection and response platform for threat detection and analysis. built by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Core capabilities include Multi-layer threat detection, Automated threat declarations for response workflows, Attack timeline reconstruction..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Insights for Network differentiates with Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring. Stamus Networks Clear NDR differentiates with Multi-layer threat detection, Automated threat declarations for response workflows, Attack timeline reconstruction.
Absolute Insights for Network is developed by Absolute. Stamus Networks Clear NDR is developed by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Insights for Network and Stamus Networks Clear NDR serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools, both cover Network Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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