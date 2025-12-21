Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

Stamus Networks Clear NDR: Network detection and response platform for threat detection and analysis. built by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Core capabilities include Multi-layer threat detection, Automated threat declarations for response workflows, Attack timeline reconstruction..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.