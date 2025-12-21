Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. Kentik Network Security and Compliance is a commercial network detection and response tool by Kentik. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Kentik Network Security and Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure need Kentik Network Security and Compliance for network-layer detection that actually correlates device health with traffic anomalies, catching incidents that siloed monitoring tools miss. One-minute polling intervals plus streaming telemetry ingest give you the granularity to spot compromise indicators before they become breaches, and native integrations with AWS, Azure, GCP, and major network vendors mean you're not duct-taping APIs together. Skip this if your threat model centers on endpoint or application layer; Kentik prioritizes network visibility and detection over response automation.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
Network intelligence platform for detecting, and responding to security incidents
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs Kentik Network Security and Compliance for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
Kentik Network Security and Compliance: Network intelligence platform for detecting, and responding to security incidents. built by Kentik. Core capabilities include SNMP polling with configurable fast polling intervals (default every 1 minute), Streaming telemetry ingestion for event-based monitoring, Custom metrics ingestion from any collector..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Insights for Network differentiates with Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring. Kentik Network Security and Compliance differentiates with SNMP polling with configurable fast polling intervals (default every 1 minute), Streaming telemetry ingestion for event-based monitoring, Custom metrics ingestion from any collector.
Absolute Insights for Network is developed by Absolute. Kentik Network Security and Compliance is developed by Kentik. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Insights for Network and Kentik Network Security and Compliance serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools, both cover Network Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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