Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. Jizô AI is a commercial network detection and response tool by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs managing hybrid IT/OT environments will find value in Jizô AI's ability to detect threats across encrypted traffic without decryption, which most NDR platforms struggle with. The platform processes up to 40 Gbps of real-time traffic through seven detection engines and surfaces ranked, correlated alerts that actually reduce false positives, saving triage time on day one. Skip this if your team lacks network visibility into encrypted channels or runs a purely cloud-native infrastructure; Jizô is built for organizations with substantial on-premise or industrial control system assets.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
AI-powered NDR platform for IT/OT threat detection across encrypted traffic.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs Jizô AI for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
Jizô AI: AI-powered NDR platform for IT/OT threat detection across encrypted traffic. built by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Core capabilities include 7-engine multi-layer real-time traffic analysis for IT and OT networks, Deep learning-based anomaly and threat detection, including unknown/evolving attacks, Detection in both encrypted and unencrypted network traffic..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Insights for Network differentiates with Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring. Jizô AI differentiates with 7-engine multi-layer real-time traffic analysis for IT and OT networks, Deep learning-based anomaly and threat detection, including unknown/evolving attacks, Detection in both encrypted and unencrypted network traffic.
Absolute Insights for Network is developed by Absolute. Jizô AI is developed by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Insights for Network and Jizô AI serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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