Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

Jizô AI: AI-powered NDR platform for IT/OT threat detection across encrypted traffic. built by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Core capabilities include 7-engine multi-layer real-time traffic analysis for IT and OT networks, Deep learning-based anomaly and threat detection, including unknown/evolving attacks, Detection in both encrypted and unencrypted network traffic..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.