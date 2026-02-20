AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

Jizô AI: AI-powered NDR platform for IT/OT threat detection across encrypted traffic. built by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Core capabilities include 7-engine multi-layer real-time traffic analysis for IT and OT networks, Deep learning-based anomaly and threat detection, including unknown/evolving attacks, Detection in both encrypted and unencrypted network traffic..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.