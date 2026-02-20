Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI EdgeLabs NDR is a commercial network detection and response tool by AI EdgeLabs. Jizô AI is a commercial network detection and response tool by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing cloud and hybrid infrastructure need AI EdgeLabs NDR because it detects lateral movement and data exfiltration in real time without the CPU drag that forces most organizations to compromise on packet visibility. The kernel agent runs in under 5% CPU across 48 concurrent interfaces while maintaining sub-millisecond latency at 50+ Gbps, which means you're not choosing between monitoring depth and operational overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes detection and analysis over post-breach workflows, leaving orchestration to your existing SOAR.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs managing hybrid IT/OT environments will find value in Jizô AI's ability to detect threats across encrypted traffic without decryption, which most NDR platforms struggle with. The platform processes up to 40 Gbps of real-time traffic through seven detection engines and surfaces ranked, correlated alerts that actually reduce false positives, saving triage time on day one. Skip this if your team lacks network visibility into encrypted channels or runs a purely cloud-native infrastructure; Jizô is built for organizations with substantial on-premise or industrial control system assets.
AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection.
AI-powered NDR platform for IT/OT threat detection across encrypted traffic.
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs NDR vs Jizô AI for your network detection and response needs.
AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..
Jizô AI: AI-powered NDR platform for IT/OT threat detection across encrypted traffic. built by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Core capabilities include 7-engine multi-layer real-time traffic analysis for IT and OT networks, Deep learning-based anomaly and threat detection, including unknown/evolving attacks, Detection in both encrypted and unencrypted network traffic..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI EdgeLabs NDR differentiates with Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces. Jizô AI differentiates with 7-engine multi-layer real-time traffic analysis for IT and OT networks, Deep learning-based anomaly and threat detection, including unknown/evolving attacks, Detection in both encrypted and unencrypted network traffic.
AI EdgeLabs NDR is developed by AI EdgeLabs. Jizô AI is developed by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI EdgeLabs NDR and Jizô AI serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools, both cover Anomaly Detection, DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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