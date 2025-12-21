Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

ExtraHop Packet Forensics: Continuous full packet capture and forensics for network investigations. built by ExtraHop. Core capabilities include Continuous full packet capture across on-premises and cloud environments, Built-in packet viewer with file carving capabilities, Indexed and searchable detections, transaction records, and packets..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.