Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. ExtraHop Packet Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by ExtraHop. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams investigating breach scope and data exfiltration will get the most from ExtraHop Packet Forensics because it gives you full packet history to answer "what actually moved across the wire" without waiting for logs. Continuous capture across hybrid environments, searchable within seconds, covers the gap between detection alerts and forensic proof; chain-of-custody collection means findings hold up in incident response and legal review. Skip this if your environment is primarily SaaS-based or you lack the storage budget for petabyte-scale packet retention; the value proposition assumes you're already capturing at scale and need fast, defensible answers from that data.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
Continuous full packet capture and forensics for network investigations
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs ExtraHop Packet Forensics for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
ExtraHop Packet Forensics: Continuous full packet capture and forensics for network investigations. built by ExtraHop. Core capabilities include Continuous full packet capture across on-premises and cloud environments, Built-in packet viewer with file carving capabilities, Indexed and searchable detections, transaction records, and packets..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Insights for Network differentiates with Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring. ExtraHop Packet Forensics differentiates with Continuous full packet capture across on-premises and cloud environments, Built-in packet viewer with file carving capabilities, Indexed and searchable detections, transaction records, and packets.
Absolute Insights for Network is developed by Absolute. ExtraHop Packet Forensics is developed by ExtraHop. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Insights for Network and ExtraHop Packet Forensics serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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