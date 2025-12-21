Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software is a commercial network detection and response tool by Enea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software
Mid-market and enterprise networks running encrypted traffic at scale need Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software because it classifies and detects threats across 4,700+ protocols without decryption, a critical gap when perimeter tools fail on TLS. The SDK embeds directly into network hardware, delivering first-packet classification and real-time visibility without adding latency or requiring traffic mirrors. This is a detection-heavy tool that assumes you have incident response and hunting workflows elsewhere; it won't replace your NDR platform, but it will see what your NDR platform can't.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
Embedded DPI & threat detection SDK for traffic classification & analysis
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software: Embedded DPI & threat detection SDK for traffic classification & analysis. built by Enea. Core capabilities include Real-time traffic classification including encrypted traffic, Recognition of over 4,700 protocols and applications, IDS-based threat detection capabilities..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Insights for Network differentiates with Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring. Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software differentiates with Real-time traffic classification including encrypted traffic, Recognition of over 4,700 protocols and applications, IDS-based threat detection capabilities.
Absolute Insights for Network is developed by Absolute. Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software is developed by Enea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Insights for Network and Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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