Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

Enea Qosmos Embedded DPI & Threat Detection Software: Embedded DPI & threat detection SDK for traffic classification & analysis. built by Enea. Core capabilities include Real-time traffic classification including encrypted traffic, Recognition of over 4,700 protocols and applications, IDS-based threat detection capabilities..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.