Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR) is a commercial network detection and response tool by DBAPP Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR)
Mid-market and enterprise security operations that need to catch both known and unknown network threats in real time will get the most from DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response, particularly if your team lacks deep packet inspection visibility today. The system captures and analyzes traffic up to 100G with behavioral correlation and sandbox detonation, covering 20+ APT attack chains while the machine learning engine handles novel threats your signatures miss. The on-premises deployment and direct firewall/WAF/EDR integrations make incident response faster, though this tool prioritizes detection and forensics over automated remediation; you'll need solid runbooks and API orchestration to operationalize the alerts it generates.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
Network detection and response system for threat detection and analysis
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR) for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR): Network detection and response system for threat detection and analysis. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Real-time network traffic capture and analysis up to 100G, APT attack chain detection covering 20+ attack types, Machine learning-based threat detection for known and unknown threats..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Insights for Network differentiates with Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring. DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR) differentiates with Real-time network traffic capture and analysis up to 100G, APT attack chain detection covering 20+ attack types, Machine learning-based threat detection for known and unknown threats.
Absolute Insights for Network is developed by Absolute. DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR) is developed by DBAPP Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Insights for Network and DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR) serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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