Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

Corelight Zeek: Open source network security monitoring tool for traffic analysis. built by Corelight. Core capabilities include Real-time network traffic analysis, High-fidelity transaction log generation, File content capture..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.