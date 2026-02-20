Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI EdgeLabs NDR is a commercial network detection and response tool by AI EdgeLabs. Corelight Zeek is a free network detection and response tool by Corelight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing cloud and hybrid infrastructure need AI EdgeLabs NDR because it detects lateral movement and data exfiltration in real time without the CPU drag that forces most organizations to compromise on packet visibility. The kernel agent runs in under 5% CPU across 48 concurrent interfaces while maintaining sub-millisecond latency at 50+ Gbps, which means you're not choosing between monitoring depth and operational overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes detection and analysis over post-breach workflows, leaving orchestration to your existing SOAR.
Network security teams with limited budgets who need visibility into encrypted traffic and lateral movement will get the most from Corelight Zeek; its passive monitoring generates 70+ log types from network packets alone, catching threats that endpoint tools miss. The 3,000+ event types tracked and 270+ community packages mean you're not building detection logic from scratch. Skip this if your team lacks the expertise to tune Zeek output or integrate raw network logs into your existing SIEM; Zeek demands engineering effort upfront and won't hand you pre-built dashboards.
AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection.
Open source network security monitoring tool for traffic analysis
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs NDR vs Corelight Zeek for your network detection and response needs.
AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..
Corelight Zeek: Open source network security monitoring tool for traffic analysis. built by Corelight. Core capabilities include Real-time network traffic analysis, High-fidelity transaction log generation, File content capture..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI EdgeLabs NDR differentiates with Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces. Corelight Zeek differentiates with Real-time network traffic analysis, High-fidelity transaction log generation, File content capture.
AI EdgeLabs NDR is developed by AI EdgeLabs. Corelight Zeek is developed by Corelight. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI EdgeLabs NDR and Corelight Zeek serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools. Key differences: AI EdgeLabs NDR is Commercial while Corelight Zeek is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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