AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

Corelight Zeek: Open source network security monitoring tool for traffic analysis. built by Corelight. Core capabilities include Real-time network traffic analysis, High-fidelity transaction log generation, File content capture..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.