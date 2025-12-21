Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Unified Device Management (MDM): MDM software for centralized device management across multiple platforms. built by Swif. Core capabilities include Unified device management across multiple platforms, Centralized device enrollment and configuration, Policy-based device management..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.