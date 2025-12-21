Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. Unified Device Management (MDM) is a commercial mobile device management tool by Swif. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
Unified Device Management (MDM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS fleets will get the most from Swif's Unified Device Management because it handles multi-platform enrollment and policy enforcement without forcing you into a single-vendor ecosystem. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 Platform Security controls consistently across all device types, and the cloud deployment with EU data residency options means you're not retrofitting compliance into an on-premises solution. Skip this if you need deep-integration with a larger identity or endpoint protection suite; Swif is deliberately device-focused, not a platform play.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
MDM software for centralized device management across multiple platforms
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs Unified Device Management (MDM) for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
Unified Device Management (MDM): MDM software for centralized device management across multiple platforms. built by Swif. Core capabilities include Unified device management across multiple platforms, Centralized device enrollment and configuration, Policy-based device management..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute for Chromebooks differentiates with Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability. Unified Device Management (MDM) differentiates with Unified device management across multiple platforms, Centralized device enrollment and configuration, Policy-based device management.
Absolute for Chromebooks is developed by Absolute. Unified Device Management (MDM) is developed by Swif. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute for Chromebooks and Unified Device Management (MDM) serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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