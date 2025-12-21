Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

EasyControl Platform: Unified MDM platform for multi-platform enterprise & dedicated device fleet mgmt. built by EasyControl. Core capabilities include Unified fleet dashboard with KPIs, OS distribution, and online/offline status, Dynamic device grouping by platform, tags, model, and last connection, Multi-platform support: Android Enterprise, AOSP, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows, Linux..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.