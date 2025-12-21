Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. EasyControl Platform is a commercial mobile device management tool by EasyControl. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
Unified MDM platform for multi-platform enterprise & dedicated device fleet mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs EasyControl Platform for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
EasyControl Platform: Unified MDM platform for multi-platform enterprise & dedicated device fleet mgmt. built by EasyControl. Core capabilities include Unified fleet dashboard with KPIs, OS distribution, and online/offline status, Dynamic device grouping by platform, tags, model, and last connection, Multi-platform support: Android Enterprise, AOSP, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows, Linux..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute for Chromebooks differentiates with Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability. EasyControl Platform differentiates with Unified fleet dashboard with KPIs, OS distribution, and online/offline status, Dynamic device grouping by platform, tags, model, and last connection, Multi-platform support: Android Enterprise, AOSP, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows, Linux.
Absolute for Chromebooks is developed by Absolute. EasyControl Platform is developed by EasyControl. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute for Chromebooks integrates with Google Admin Console, Google Workspace. EasyControl Platform integrates with Identity systems, Directory systems, Certificate systems. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Absolute for Chromebooks and EasyControl Platform serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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