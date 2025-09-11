Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. Wiz Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Wiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will see immediate ROI from Wiz Cloud's agentless scanning, which cuts deployment friction and covers VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes without agent sprawl. The Security Graph attack path visualization moves you past alert fatigue by showing which misconfigurations actually matter; combined with CIEM and DSPM coverage, it maps your real blast radius across ID.AM and PR.DS functions. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection or behavioral analytics,Wiz prioritizes posture and entitlements over what's happening in memory right now.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs Wiz Cloud for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
Wiz Cloud: Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless API-based cloud scanning and inventory, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability scanning across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. Wiz Cloud differentiates with Agentless API-based cloud scanning and inventory, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability scanning across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. Wiz Cloud is developed by Wiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and Wiz Cloud serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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