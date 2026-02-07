Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Wiz Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Wiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will see immediate ROI from Wiz Cloud's agentless scanning, which cuts deployment friction and covers VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes without agent sprawl. The Security Graph attack path visualization moves you past alert fatigue by showing which misconfigurations actually matter; combined with CIEM and DSPM coverage, it maps your real blast radius across ID.AM and PR.DS functions. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection or behavioral analytics,Wiz prioritizes posture and entitlements over what's happening in memory right now.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Wiz Cloud for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Wiz Cloud: Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless API-based cloud scanning and inventory, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability scanning across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Wiz Cloud differentiates with Agentless API-based cloud scanning and inventory, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability scanning across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Wiz Cloud is developed by Wiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Wiz Cloud serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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