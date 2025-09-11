Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. Octiga Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Octiga. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
MSPs managing M365 tenants across dozens of customers need Octiga Platform because auto-remediation at scale eliminates the manual security baseline work that bleeds hours every month. The platform covers six M365 services from a single dashboard with pre-built compliance templates, and its continuous monitoring of audit logs feeds a traffic-light alert system that doesn't require SOC expertise to triage. Skip this if your tenants are mostly on-premises Exchange or if you need detection depth beyond M365; Octiga is purpose-built for cloud-native Microsoft stacks, not hybrid environments.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, remediation & reporting for MSPs.
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs Octiga Platform for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
Octiga Platform: Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, remediation & reporting for MSPs. built by Octiga. Core capabilities include Best-practice M365 security baseline templates for Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Intune, Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, 24/7 auto-remediation of M365 security risks..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. Octiga Platform differentiates with Best-practice M365 security baseline templates for Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Intune, Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, 24/7 auto-remediation of M365 security risks.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. Octiga Platform is developed by Octiga. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management integrates with Microsoft 365. Octiga Platform integrates with Microsoft 365, Exchange Online, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and Octiga Platform serve similar SSPM use cases: both cover Microsoft 365. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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