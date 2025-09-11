Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

Octiga Platform: Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, remediation & reporting for MSPs. built by Octiga. Core capabilities include Best-practice M365 security baseline templates for Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Intune, Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, 24/7 auto-remediation of M365 security risks..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.