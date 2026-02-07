AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Octiga Platform: Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, remediation & reporting for MSPs. built by Octiga. Core capabilities include Best-practice M365 security baseline templates for Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Intune, Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, 24/7 auto-remediation of M365 security risks..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.