Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Octiga Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Octiga. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
MSPs managing M365 tenants across dozens of customers need Octiga Platform because auto-remediation at scale eliminates the manual security baseline work that bleeds hours every month. The platform covers six M365 services from a single dashboard with pre-built compliance templates, and its continuous monitoring of audit logs feeds a traffic-light alert system that doesn't require SOC expertise to triage. Skip this if your tenants are mostly on-premises Exchange or if you need detection depth beyond M365; Octiga is purpose-built for cloud-native Microsoft stacks, not hybrid environments.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, remediation & reporting for MSPs.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Octiga Platform for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Octiga Platform: Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, remediation & reporting for MSPs. built by Octiga. Core capabilities include Best-practice M365 security baseline templates for Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Intune, Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, 24/7 auto-remediation of M365 security risks..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Octiga Platform differentiates with Best-practice M365 security baseline templates for Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Intune, Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, 24/7 auto-remediation of M365 security risks.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Octiga Platform is developed by Octiga. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Octiga Platform serve similar SSPM use cases: both cover Microsoft 365. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox