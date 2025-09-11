Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. Google Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Google. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
Organizations already committed to Google Cloud Platform will find Google Cloud Security valuable for enforcing zero-trust access and compliance controls across workloads without rip-and-replace; the integrated BeyondCorp Enterprise, VPC Service Controls, and Assured Workloads stack means access decisions and data perimeters are built into your cloud architecture rather than bolted on afterward. The platform covers nine NIST CSF 2.0 functions including strong Identity Management and Continuous Monitoring capabilities, with Security Command Center providing native visibility into threats across GCP services. Skip this if you're multi-cloud and need vendor-agnostic CSPM, or if you're still evaluating whether to commit to GCP; the tooling assumes you've already made that decision.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Cloud security platform with controls for workload protection and compliance
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs Google Cloud Security for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
Google Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with controls for workload protection and compliance. built by Google. Core capabilities include Security Command Center for threat detection and security posture management, Cloud Key Management for encryption key management, Assured Workloads for compliance and data residency controls..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. Google Cloud Security differentiates with Security Command Center for threat detection and security posture management, Cloud Key Management for encryption key management, Assured Workloads for compliance and data residency controls.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. Google Cloud Security is developed by Google. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management integrates with Microsoft 365. Google Cloud Security integrates with Mandiant, Apigee, Google Workspace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and Google Cloud Security serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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