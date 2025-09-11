Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

Google Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with controls for workload protection and compliance. built by Google. Core capabilities include Security Command Center for threat detection and security posture management, Cloud Key Management for encryption key management, Assured Workloads for compliance and data residency controls..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.