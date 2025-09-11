Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. Darktrace CLOUD is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Darktrace. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Darktrace CLOUD because its self-learning AI actually works without tuning; it learns your baseline cloud behavior and flags genuine anomalies instead of drowning you in false positives. The Cyber AI Analyst automates triage to cut alert fatigue, and autonomous response capabilities let you contain threats without waiting for humans, which maps directly to NIST RS.MI (incident mitigation) where most cloud tools are weakest. Skip this if you need strong cloud misconfiguration remediation or CSPM features that tell you what to fix; Darktrace prioritizes detection and response over the posture management side.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs Darktrace CLOUD for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
Darktrace CLOUD: AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. Darktrace CLOUD differentiates with Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. Darktrace CLOUD is developed by Darktrace. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management integrates with Microsoft 365. Darktrace CLOUD integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and Darktrace CLOUD serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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