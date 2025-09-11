Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

Darktrace CLOUD: AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.