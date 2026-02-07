AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment: Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Configuration analysis across Google Workspace services, Risk-based reporting with severity indicators, Security posture overview against best practices..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.