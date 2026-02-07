Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment is a commercial sspm tool by ConnectSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment
SMB and mid-market teams managing Google Workspace across multiple client environments will get immediate value from ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment because it automates the tedious permission audits and configuration drift detection that consume security staff time without adding insight. The tool maps findings directly to GDPR and HIPAA controls, cutting the compliance mapping work in half on intake calls. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on third-party Google Workspace apps for critical workflows; the app security analysis exists but isn't the primary strength here.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment: Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Configuration analysis across Google Workspace services, Risk-based reporting with severity indicators, Security posture overview against best practices..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment differentiates with Configuration analysis across Google Workspace services, Risk-based reporting with severity indicators, Security posture overview against best practices.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment is developed by ConnectSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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