Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud should consider Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ primarily for its CIEM capabilities and identity risk visualization, which address the ID.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations struggle to close. The agentless architecture and integration with GravityZone XDR for consolidated threat signals means you're not bolting on yet another disconnected tool. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability scanning or if you need strong incident recovery workflows; GravityZone CSPM+ prioritizes detection and compliance mapping over forensics and recovery orchestration.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ differentiates with Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is developed by Bitdefender. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management integrates with Microsoft 365. Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ serve similar SSPM use cases: both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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