Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs Aqua Real-Time CSPM for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. Aqua Real-Time CSPM differentiates with Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and Aqua Real-Time CSPM serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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