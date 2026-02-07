AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.