Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Aqua Real-Time CSPM for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Aqua Real-Time CSPM differentiates with Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Aqua Real-Time CSPM serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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