Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abnormal Security. Material Security Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Material Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Inbound Email Security
Security teams drowning in BEC and vendor compromise attacks will see immediate ROI from Abnormal Inbound Email Security because its behavioral AI catches impersonation attempts that signature-based filters miss entirely. The platform detects zero-day threats without IOCs, integrates via single API call without inline rewrites, and learns from cross-tenant attack patterns to stay ahead of your specific threat actors. Skip this if you need deep SOAR automation or recovery workflows; Abnormal prioritizes detection and remediation over post-incident response orchestration.
Material Security Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 should evaluate Material Security Email Security if account takeover and lateral movement through compromised identities are your biggest gaps. The platform pairs agentless deployment with automated remediation across email, files, and permissions, cutting investigation cycles that typically stretch days into hours. Skip this if your threat model prioritizes advanced persistent threat hunting or you need deep integration with on-premises infrastructure; Material Security is cloud-native and won't replace your SIEM for enterprise-wide visibility.
AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis
Cloud workspace security platform for email, files, and account protection
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Inbound Email Security vs Material Security Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..
Material Security Email Security: Cloud workspace security platform for email, files, and account protection. built by Material Security. Core capabilities include Automated email threat detection and remediation, AI-powered user report triage and investigation, Sensitive data detection in files..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security differentiates with Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload. Material Security Email Security differentiates with Automated email threat detection and remediation, AI-powered user report triage and investigation, Sensitive data detection in files.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is developed by Abnormal Security. Material Security Email Security is developed by Material Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security integrates with Microsoft email platforms, SOAR tools. Material Security Email Security integrates with SIEM, SOAR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security and Material Security Email Security serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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