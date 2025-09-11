Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Material Security Email Security: Cloud workspace security platform for email, files, and account protection. built by Material Security. Core capabilities include Automated email threat detection and remediation, AI-powered user report triage and investigation, Sensitive data detection in files..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.