Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..

Ocean Agentic Email Security Platform: Agentic AI email security platform that investigates emails pre-delivery. built by Ocean Security. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery email investigation using coordinated AI agent swarm, Business email compromise (BEC) and spear phishing detection, Automated triage and closure of employee-reported phishing emails..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.