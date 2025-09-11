Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Ocean Agentic Email Security Platform: Agentic AI email security platform that investigates emails pre-delivery. built by Ocean Security. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery email investigation using coordinated AI agent swarm, Business email compromise (BEC) and spear phishing detection, Automated triage and closure of employee-reported phishing emails..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.