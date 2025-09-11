Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..

Halon: Composable email infrastructure platform with threat detection and AI ops. built by Halon. Core capabilities include Carrier-grade inbound email threat detection and classification (Halon Classify), Outbound abuse prevention with rate limiting, spam ratio, and delivery failure tracking, AI-driven IP/domain warmup and anomaly detection (Delivery Guru)..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.