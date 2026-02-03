AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..

Halon: Composable email infrastructure platform with threat detection and AI ops. built by Halon. Core capabilities include Carrier-grade inbound email threat detection and classification (Halon Classify), Outbound abuse prevention with rate limiting, spam ratio, and delivery failure tracking, AI-driven IP/domain warmup and anomaly detection (Delivery Guru)..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.