Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..

Fluency Email Rule Change Workflow: AI-based workflow detecting suspicious email rule changes tied to BEC attacks. built by Fluency Security. Core capabilities include Monitors email rule creation and modifications, Detects auto-forwarding to external addresses, Identifies suspicious filtering patterns..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.