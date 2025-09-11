Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..

Egress Intelligent Email Security: Cloud email security platform for inbound/outbound threat detection & DLP. built by Egress. Core capabilities include Inbound phishing threat detection and prevention, Outbound data loss prevention, End-to-end email encryption..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.