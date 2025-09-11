Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abnormal Security. Egress Intelligent Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Egress. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in user-reported phishing will see immediate ROI from Abnormal AI Security Mailbox because its autonomous triage actually closes the investigate-to-remediate loop instead of just flagging threats. The platform covers DE.CM through RS.MA in the NIST CSF, meaning it doesn't just detect anomalies; it analyzes them and executes bulk remediation across mailboxes without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization treats email security as a checkbox behind a gateway tool; Abnormal assumes you're running a real SOC function and builds accordingly.
Egress Intelligent Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling with user-driven breaches will find real value in Egress Intelligent Email Security's human risk scoring and adaptive controls, which flag risky behavior before compromise happens rather than just blocking known threats. The platform's NIST coverage in Continuous Monitoring and Adverse Event Analysis reflects its strength in detecting anomalies tied to individual user patterns; combined with native Microsoft 365 integration, deployment friction drops significantly. Skip this if your priority is post-breach response and forensics; Egress optimizes for prevention and user behavior correction, not investigation infrastructure.
AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage
Cloud email security platform for inbound/outbound threat detection & DLP
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal AI Security Mailbox vs Egress Intelligent Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..
Egress Intelligent Email Security: Cloud email security platform for inbound/outbound threat detection & DLP. built by Egress. Core capabilities include Inbound phishing threat detection and prevention, Outbound data loss prevention, End-to-end email encryption..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox differentiates with 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes. Egress Intelligent Email Security differentiates with Inbound phishing threat detection and prevention, Outbound data loss prevention, End-to-end email encryption.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox is developed by Abnormal Security. Egress Intelligent Email Security is developed by Egress. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox integrates with SIEM solutions, SOAR solutions, Ticketing systems, End-user phishing reporting buttons. Egress Intelligent Email Security integrates with Microsoft 365, Android, Microsoft Intune, Salesforce, iManage and 17 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox and Egress Intelligent Email Security serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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