Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Egress Intelligent Email Security: Cloud email security platform for inbound/outbound threat detection & DLP. built by Egress. Core capabilities include Inbound phishing threat detection and prevention, Outbound data loss prevention, End-to-end email encryption..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.