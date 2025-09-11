Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abnormal Security. Egress Intelligent Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Egress. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Inbound Email Security
Security teams drowning in BEC and vendor compromise attacks will see immediate ROI from Abnormal Inbound Email Security because its behavioral AI catches impersonation attempts that signature-based filters miss entirely. The platform detects zero-day threats without IOCs, integrates via single API call without inline rewrites, and learns from cross-tenant attack patterns to stay ahead of your specific threat actors. Skip this if you need deep SOAR automation or recovery workflows; Abnormal prioritizes detection and remediation over post-incident response orchestration.
Egress Intelligent Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling with user-driven breaches will find real value in Egress Intelligent Email Security's human risk scoring and adaptive controls, which flag risky behavior before compromise happens rather than just blocking known threats. The platform's NIST coverage in Continuous Monitoring and Adverse Event Analysis reflects its strength in detecting anomalies tied to individual user patterns; combined with native Microsoft 365 integration, deployment friction drops significantly. Skip this if your priority is post-breach response and forensics; Egress optimizes for prevention and user behavior correction, not investigation infrastructure.
AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis
Cloud email security platform for inbound/outbound threat detection & DLP
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Inbound Email Security vs Egress Intelligent Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..
Egress Intelligent Email Security: Cloud email security platform for inbound/outbound threat detection & DLP. built by Egress. Core capabilities include Inbound phishing threat detection and prevention, Outbound data loss prevention, End-to-end email encryption..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security differentiates with Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload. Egress Intelligent Email Security differentiates with Inbound phishing threat detection and prevention, Outbound data loss prevention, End-to-end email encryption.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is developed by Abnormal Security. Egress Intelligent Email Security is developed by Egress. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security integrates with Microsoft email platforms, SOAR tools. Egress Intelligent Email Security integrates with Microsoft 365, Android, Microsoft Intune, Salesforce, iManage and 17 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security and Egress Intelligent Email Security serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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