Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Saporo AD Hardening: AD security platform mapping attack paths and misconfigurations in AD environments. built by Saporo. Core capabilities include Graph mapping of AD, SMB shares, and ADCS objects with exploitation context, Access Graph and Attack Graph dual perspectives for risk analysis, Chokepoint identification to eliminate multiple attack paths with single remediation..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.