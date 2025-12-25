Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection: Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analysis of sign-in signals and communication patterns, Real-time detection of compromised email accounts, Automated account remediation with access blocking and password reset..

Cyera Identity Access: Identity access mgmt module for securing sensitive data access. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Unified visibility into human and non-human identity access to sensitive data, Identity risk detection for MFA, weak passwords, stale users, and ghost users, Identity Access Explorer investigation dashboard..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.