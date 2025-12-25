Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

SoSafe Sofie AI Cybersecurity Copilot: AI-powered chatbot providing real-time security guidance and alerts via Teams/Slack. built by SoSafe. Core capabilities include Real-time security alerts and guidance via MS Teams, Slack, and email, AI-powered chatbot answering security questions instantly, Security alert creation and distribution in under 5 minutes..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.