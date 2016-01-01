Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Abnormal Security. Goldphish Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by GoldPhish. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-markets that are tired of generic phishing simulations should choose Abnormal AI Phishing Coach because it builds training around threats your organization actually encounters, not canned scenarios. The tool pulls from Abnormal's real blocked threats and uses generative AI to customize simulations to your threat landscape, then delivers coaching at the moment employees fail, which changes behavior faster than post-click training modules. Skip this if your organization needs a broader awareness platform covering compliance training, policy acknowledgment, and multiple risk categories; Abnormal stays focused on phishing and does that one thing better than platform plays that try to do everything.
Goldphish Security Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs struggling to run phishing simulations without dedicated security staff will find Goldphish's template builder and automated campaign scheduling actually usable; most competitors require security expertise or external consultants to get campaigns live. The platform covers PR.AT and GV.PO under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both awareness training and policy enforcement without forcing you to buy separate tools. Skip this if your organization needs continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Goldphish is awareness-focused and doesn't offer the detection or response capabilities larger enterprises typically layer underneath.
AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal AI Phishing Coach vs Goldphish Security Awareness Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..
Goldphish Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities. built by GoldPhish. Core capabilities include Micro-learning training modules and videos, Phishing email template builder, Automated phishing simulation campaigns..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach differentiates with Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content. Goldphish Security Awareness Training differentiates with Micro-learning training modules and videos, Phishing email template builder, Automated phishing simulation campaigns.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is developed by Abnormal Security. Goldphish Security Awareness Training is developed by GoldPhish founded in 2016-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach and Goldphish Security Awareness Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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