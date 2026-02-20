Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. tenfold is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by tenfold. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Microsoft and on-premises infrastructure should pick tenfold for its out-of-the-box connectors to Active Directory, Entra ID, and Exchange that eliminate months of custom integration work. The no-code interface means your identity team, not consultants, owns the access review and lifecycle management workflows from day one. Skip this if you're standardized entirely on cloud identity platforms like Okta or need deep API extensibility; tenfold's strength is reducing friction for teams already living in Microsoft and legacy mail systems.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
No-Code Identity Governance, easy to deploy with out-of-the-box app support.
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Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs tenfold for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
tenfold: No-Code Identity Governance, easy to deploy with out-of-the-box app support. built by tenfold. Core capabilities include Role-based Access, Lifecycle Management, Access Request Management..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). tenfold differentiates with Role-based Access, Lifecycle Management, Access Request Management.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. tenfold is developed by tenfold. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs integrates with Active Directory (AD), Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), Azure DevOps, HashiCorp Boundary, Alibaba Cloud and 21 more. tenfold integrates with Entra ID, Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, Active Directory and 16 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abbey Labs and tenfold serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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