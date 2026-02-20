Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

LoginRadius Customer Identity: Customer identity and access management platform for businesses. built by LoginRadius. Core capabilities include Customer identity and access management, Authentication services, Identity management console..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.