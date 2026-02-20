Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) is a commercial access management tool by Exostar. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party partner access across regulated supply chains will get the most from Exostar Managed Access Gateway because it handles the friction of federated identity at scale without forcing partners through your internal IAM infrastructure. The platform covers ITAR, DFARS, and NIST 800-171 compliance natively, and its pre-vetted network of 200,000 organizations cuts onboarding cycles from weeks to days. Skip this if your partner ecosystem is small or you need deep workforce IAM controls; MAG is purpose-built for B2B access governance, not employee identity management.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
Federated IAM gateway for secure, compliant B2B partner access mgmt.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG): Federated IAM gateway for secure, compliant B2B partner access mgmt. built by Exostar. Core capabilities include Federated identity management with SSO for external partner access, Centralized identity hub connecting users to approved applications, Delegated administration allowing partner orgs to manage their own user access..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) differentiates with Federated identity management with SSO for external partner access, Centralized identity hub connecting users to approved applications, Delegated administration allowing partner orgs to manage their own user access.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) is developed by Exostar. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs and Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox