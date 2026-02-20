Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG): Federated IAM gateway for secure, compliant B2B partner access mgmt. built by Exostar. Core capabilities include Federated identity management with SSO for external partner access, Centralized identity hub connecting users to approved applications, Delegated administration allowing partner orgs to manage their own user access..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.