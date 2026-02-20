Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aceiss is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Aceiss. Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) is a commercial access management tool by Exostar. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams wrestling with shadow access and permission creep will find real value in Aceiss for GitHub, where it monitors repository access patterns continuously rather than waiting for annual reviews. The agent-based approach delivers visibility into unauthorized access attempts and anomalous privilege combinations that rules-based systems miss, directly addressing NIST DE.CM and PR.AA. Skip this if you need broad IAM federation or SSO enforcement across your entire infrastructure; Aceiss is narrowly focused on detecting access anomalies after the fact, not preventing bad access decisions upfront.
Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party partner access across regulated supply chains will get the most from Exostar Managed Access Gateway because it handles the friction of federated identity at scale without forcing partners through your internal IAM infrastructure. The platform covers ITAR, DFARS, and NIST 800-171 compliance natively, and its pre-vetted network of 200,000 organizations cuts onboarding cycles from weeks to days. Skip this if your partner ecosystem is small or you need deep workforce IAM controls; MAG is purpose-built for B2B access governance, not employee identity management.
Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring.
Federated IAM gateway for secure, compliant B2B partner access mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Aceiss vs Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) for your identity governance and administration needs.
Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..
Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG): Federated IAM gateway for secure, compliant B2B partner access mgmt. built by Exostar. Core capabilities include Federated identity management with SSO for external partner access, Centralized identity hub connecting users to approved applications, Delegated administration allowing partner orgs to manage their own user access..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aceiss differentiates with Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization. Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) differentiates with Federated identity management with SSO for external partner access, Centralized identity hub connecting users to approved applications, Delegated administration allowing partner orgs to manage their own user access.
Aceiss is developed by Aceiss. Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) is developed by Exostar. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aceiss and Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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