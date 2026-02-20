Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG): Federated IAM gateway for secure, compliant B2B partner access mgmt. built by Exostar. Core capabilities include Federated identity management with SSO for external partner access, Centralized identity hub connecting users to approved applications, Delegated administration allowing partner orgs to manage their own user access..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.