Aaia is a free identity governance and administration tool. Adaxes is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by softerra adaxes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AWS security teams drowning in IAM complexity will get immediate value from Aaia's graph visualization of identity relationships and permission paths; the free price point and 297 GitHub stars signal active community validation of its core strength in privilege escalation analysis. Neo4j's query language lets you answer "how could an attacker move lateral from this role" in minutes instead of spreadsheet hours. This is not a replacement for identity governance platforms like Okta or Ping; Aaia excels at forensic analysis and outlier hunting on infrastructure you already own, not provisioning or enforcement across SSO systems.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments will get the most from Adaxes because it handles cross-domain delegation and approval workflows without forcing you into a full IAM platform rebuild. Its support for LDAPS/Kerberos encryption, role-based permission delegation, and DMZ-capable web interface maps directly to NIST PR.AA and PR.PS controls that most organizations actually need to audit. Skip this if your priority is cloud-native identity orchestration or you're standardizing exclusively on Entra ID; Adaxes assumes on-premises AD is staying in your infrastructure.
Aaia visualizes AWS IAM and Organizations data in Neo4j graph format to help identify security outliers and conduct privilege escalation analysis through Cypher queries.
AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation
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Common questions about comparing Aaia vs Adaxes for your identity governance and administration needs.
Aaia: Aaia visualizes AWS IAM and Organizations data in Neo4j graph format to help identify security outliers and conduct privilege escalation analysis through Cypher queries..
Adaxes: AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation. built by softerra adaxes. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automation rules for directory operations, Approval-based workflows, Role-based permissions and delegation..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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