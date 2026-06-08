Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List
Red teamers and AppLocker-focused penetration testers should use Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List because it documents verified bypass chains that actually work against real deployments, not theoretical attacks. The 2,052 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal that defenders are stress-testing these techniques in production environments and feeding back what sticks. Skip this if you're looking for a polished SaaS platform with reporting or remediation workflows; this is a raw reference tool that demands you understand the techniques you're running, not a point-and-click exploit framework.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
A repository documenting AppLocker bypass techniques with verified methods, legacy DLL execution approaches, and a PowerShell module for identifying AppLocker weaknesses.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List: A repository documenting AppLocker bypass techniques with verified methods, legacy DLL execution approaches, and a PowerShell module for identifying AppLocker weaknesses..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List is open-source with 2,052 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List is Free, Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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