Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List

Red teamers and AppLocker-focused penetration testers should use Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List because it documents verified bypass chains that actually work against real deployments, not theoretical attacks. The 2,052 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal that defenders are stress-testing these techniques in production environments and feeding back what sticks. Skip this if you're looking for a polished SaaS platform with reporting or remediation workflows; this is a raw reference tool that demands you understand the techniques you're running, not a point-and-click exploit framework.