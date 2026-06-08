Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. SourcePoint is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers who need to validate detection gaps in Cobalt Strike deployments will find SourcePoint invaluable; it generates C2 profiles that systematically evade common EDR signatures without requiring custom compilation or obfuscation expertise. The tool's 1,199 GitHub stars and free pricing mean adoption is real among practitioners, not theoretical. Skip this if your mandate is building detection rules rather than testing them; SourcePoint assumes you already have strike capability and just need better cover.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
SourcePoint generates customizable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike servers to enhance evasion capabilities against security defenses.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs SourcePoint for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
SourcePoint: SourcePoint generates customizable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike servers to enhance evasion capabilities against security defenses..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. SourcePoint is open-source with 1,199 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and SourcePoint serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while SourcePoint is Free, SourcePoint is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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