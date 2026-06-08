A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security . SourcePoint is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Red teamers and penetration testers who need to validate detection gaps in Cobalt Strike deployments will find SourcePoint invaluable; it generates C2 profiles that systematically evade common EDR signatures without requiring custom compilation or obfuscation expertise. The tool's 1,199 GitHub stars and free pricing mean adoption is real among practitioners, not theoretical. Skip this if your mandate is building detection rules rather than testing them; SourcePoint assumes you already have strike capability and just need better cover.