Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. ScareCrow is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers validating EDR evasion will find ScareCrow's payload obfuscation most valuable; it generates working shells that bypass common behavioral detection heuristics through legitimate Windows API chains rather than raw shellcode injection. The 2,879 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal the framework actually works against current EDR signatures in live testing. Skip this if your goal is understanding why an EDR failed you after the fact; ScareCrow is offense-first and won't help you build detection logic or tune your own stack.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
A payload creation framework designed to bypass Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs ScareCrow for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
ScareCrow: A payload creation framework designed to bypass Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. ScareCrow is open-source with 2,879 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and ScareCrow serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while ScareCrow is Free, ScareCrow is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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