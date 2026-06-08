ScareCrow

Red teamers and penetration testers validating EDR evasion will find ScareCrow's payload obfuscation most valuable; it generates working shells that bypass common behavioral detection heuristics through legitimate Windows API chains rather than raw shellcode injection. The 2,879 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal the framework actually works against current EDR signatures in live testing. Skip this if your goal is understanding why an EDR failed you after the fact; ScareCrow is offense-first and won't help you build detection logic or tune your own stack.