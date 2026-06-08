REDLattice

Enterprise security teams with dedicated red teams or threat intelligence units should deploy REDLattice when vulnerability research velocity matters more than breadth of defensive controls. The AI-assisted research engine accelerates zero-day discovery cycles that manual reverse engineering can't match, and 74 employees focused solely on offensive tooling means this stays purpose-built rather than diluted across incident response or threat hunting. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational maturity to act on research findings quickly; REDLattice surfaces weaknesses faster than most teams can remediate them.