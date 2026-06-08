Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. REDLattice is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by REDLattice. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams with dedicated red teams or threat intelligence units should deploy REDLattice when vulnerability research velocity matters more than breadth of defensive controls. The AI-assisted research engine accelerates zero-day discovery cycles that manual reverse engineering can't match, and 74 employees focused solely on offensive tooling means this stays purpose-built rather than diluted across incident response or threat hunting. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational maturity to act on research findings quickly; REDLattice surfaces weaknesses faster than most teams can remediate them.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
AI-assisted vulnerability research and advanced offensive cyber tooling firm.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs REDLattice for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
REDLattice: AI-assisted vulnerability research and advanced offensive cyber tooling firm. built by REDLattice. Core capabilities include AI-assisted vulnerability research, Advanced security tooling development, Reverse engineering capabilities..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security differentiates with Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains. REDLattice differentiates with AI-assisted vulnerability research, Advanced security tooling development, Reverse engineering capabilities.
A Security is developed by A Security. REDLattice is developed by REDLattice. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and REDLattice serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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