How to Write Malleable C2 Profiles for Cobalt Strike

Red teamers and penetration testers who need to evade signature-based detection during Cobalt Strike engagements should use this guide; it teaches you to craft profiles that slip past network sensors and EDR tools by mimicking legitimate traffic patterns instead of relying on the default beacons that defenders have already logged. The technique works because it forces you to understand HTTP/HTTPS request structure at a granular level, which means you're not just copying a template but actually redesigning your command and control infrastructure. This is not for operators who want a ready-to-use profile or those running engagements where evasion isn't a constraint.