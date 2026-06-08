Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Core Security Cobalt Strike is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by Core Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise red teams running structured adversary emulation programs should pick Core Security Cobalt Strike for its Malleable C2 profiles, which let you authentically simulate APT tradecraft without building custom infrastructure from scratch. The Arsenal Kit's Sleep Mask and reflective loader customizations give you the payload flexibility needed to stay ahead of defensive signatures in mature environments. Skip this if your team lacks the operator experience to tune these features; Cobalt Strike demands thoughtful configuration, not point-and-click execution.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
Post-exploitation threat emulation platform for red team operations.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Core Security Cobalt Strike for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Core Security Cobalt Strike: Post-exploitation threat emulation platform for red team operations. built by Core Security. Core capabilities include Beacon post-exploitation payload supporting reconnaissance, command execution, and payload deployment, Malleable C2 profiles to customize network indicators and simulate APT behavior, Covert communication over HTTP, HTTPS, DNS, TCP, and SMB named pipes..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security differentiates with Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains. Core Security Cobalt Strike differentiates with Beacon post-exploitation payload supporting reconnaissance, command execution, and payload deployment, Malleable C2 profiles to customize network indicators and simulate APT behavior, Covert communication over HTTP, HTTPS, DNS, TCP, and SMB named pipes.
A Security is developed by A Security. Core Security Cobalt Strike is developed by Core Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security integrates with ITSM. Core Security Cobalt Strike integrates with Core Impact, Outflank Security Tooling (OST). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
A Security and Core Security Cobalt Strike serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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