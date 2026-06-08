A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..

Core Security Cobalt Strike: Post-exploitation threat emulation platform for red team operations. built by Core Security. Core capabilities include Beacon post-exploitation payload supporting reconnaissance, command execution, and payload deployment, Malleable C2 profiles to customize network indicators and simulate APT behavior, Covert communication over HTTP, HTTPS, DNS, TCP, and SMB named pipes..

Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.