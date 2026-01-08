Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. StrangeBee TheHive is a commercial incident response tool by StrangeBee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs managing high-volume incident workflows will get the most from StrangeBee TheHive because it treats case management as a first-class problem, not an afterthought bolted onto a SOAR platform. The platform covers NIST RS.MA, RS.AN, and RS.CO across investigation and response coordination, with hybrid deployment letting you keep sensitive cases on-premises while running cloud instances for lower-sensitivity work. Skip this if your team needs heavy automation first and case tracking second; TheHive pairs best with Cortex for orchestration, and organizations expecting a single integrated platform without additional components will find themselves managing two systems.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs StrangeBee TheHive for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
StrangeBee TheHive: Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs. built by StrangeBee. Core capabilities include Security case management, Incident response workflow management, Threat visibility dashboard..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform differentiates with Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination. StrangeBee TheHive differentiates with Security case management, Incident response workflow management, Threat visibility dashboard.
7AI Platform is developed by 7AI. StrangeBee TheHive is developed by StrangeBee. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
7AI Platform integrates with SentinelOne, Okta, Splunk Mission Control, AWS, Azure and 4 more. StrangeBee TheHive integrates with Cortex. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
7AI Platform and StrangeBee TheHive serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both cover Case Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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