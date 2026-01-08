7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management: Incident & investigation case mgmt platform for security teams. built by Ontic. Core capabilities include Flexible incident intake via dynamic forms, QR codes, and email, Automated triage workflows with custom routing logic, One-click escalation from incident to investigation..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.