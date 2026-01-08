7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Fig Security Operations Resilience: SOC resilience platform detecting & repairing drift in detection rules and pipelines. built by Fig Security. Core capabilities include Drift detection: identifies when detection rules or response workflows break due to upstream changes, Drift repair: automated root cause tracing, fix suggestion, testing, and deployment with user approval, Change modeling: simulate planned infrastructure or coverage changes before production deployment..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.