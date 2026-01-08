Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. Fig Security Operations Resilience is a commercial detection engineering tool by Fig Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Fig Security Operations Resilience
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert fatigue from broken detection rules will find immediate relief in Fig Security Operations Resilience; it's the only tool that automatically catches and fixes drift when your SIEM rules break upstream, then tests and deploys fixes without manual triage. The platform covers drift detection, root cause analysis, and deployment across Elasticsearch, AWS, and Databricks, meaning you're not juggling separate tools for each data stack. This isn't for teams with stable, rarely-changing detection pipelines or organizations needing strong incident recovery workflows; Fig prioritizes keeping your existing rules alive over post-breach response orchestration.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
SOC resilience platform detecting & repairing drift in detection rules and pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs Fig Security Operations Resilience for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
Fig Security Operations Resilience: SOC resilience platform detecting & repairing drift in detection rules and pipelines. built by Fig Security. Core capabilities include Drift detection: identifies when detection rules or response workflows break due to upstream changes, Drift repair: automated root cause tracing, fix suggestion, testing, and deployment with user approval, Change modeling: simulate planned infrastructure or coverage changes before production deployment..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform differentiates with Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination. Fig Security Operations Resilience differentiates with Drift detection: identifies when detection rules or response workflows break due to upstream changes, Drift repair: automated root cause tracing, fix suggestion, testing, and deployment with user approval, Change modeling: simulate planned infrastructure or coverage changes before production deployment.
7AI Platform is developed by 7AI. Fig Security Operations Resilience is developed by Fig Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
7AI Platform integrates with SentinelOne, Okta, Splunk Mission Control, AWS, Azure and 4 more. Fig Security Operations Resilience integrates with Elasticsearch, AWS S3, Databricks, Google SecOps, CrowdStrike Falcon. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
7AI Platform and Fig Security Operations Resilience serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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