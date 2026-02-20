AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks: LLM-powered SOC playbook generator for real-time incident response automation. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based analysis of runtime alert data including process names, system calls, network activity, and file modifications, Information Playbook with investigative guidance covering process inspection, file analysis, network investigation, and log review, Action Playbook with automated response steps for process termination, network blocking, execution disabling, and system updates..

Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.