6Guard (IPv6 attack detector): 6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization..

BitNinja Server Security: Multi-layered Linux server security agent with WAF, malware scan, and IP filtering. built by BitNinja. headquartered in Hungary. Core capabilities include IP reputation filtering and blocking, Real-time malware scanning and removal, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.