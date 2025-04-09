6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

SaltyCloud Isora GRC: GRC platform for infosec assessment, risk mgmt, vendor & asset oversight. built by SaltyCloud. Core capabilities include Security assessment management, Risk management, Vendor inventory management..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.